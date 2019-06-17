Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Indian Ambassador

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a farewell meeting with Ambassador of India to Armenia Yogeshwar Sangwan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President thanked the Indian Ambassador for the productive work and efforts aimed at strengthening the Armenian-Indian ties. He expressed confidence that the relations of the two countries will continue successfully developing in the future.

President Sarkissian wished the outgoing Ambassador success in his future activities, expressing confidence that he will always remain Armenia’s good friend.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan