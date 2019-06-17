President Sarkissian hosts renowned ethnic Armenian scientist and inventor Raymond Damadian

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissin hosted renowned ethnic Armenian scientist, physician, medical practitioner, and inventor of the first MR (Magnetic Resonance) Scanning Machine, Raymond Damadian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President welcomed the renowned scientist’s visit to the homeland and thanked for his scientific discovery that played a revolutionary role in medicine.

Raymond Damadian told the President about his activities and programs, as well as the possibilities of the MRI new generation device.

The sides touched upon the cooperation prospects with Armenia’s medical and scientific circles. President Sarkissian said Armenia has a great development potential in high technologies and especially in artificial intelligence and proposed to consider the possibilities to implement joint programs with Armenian specialists.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan