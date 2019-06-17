New postcard dedicated to theme ‘Council of Europe’ cancelled and put into circulation

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. A two-sided postcard with 1 stamp dedicated to the theme ‘Council of Europe’ has been cancelled and put into circulation today in Yerevan, Armenia’s ministry of High technological industry told Armenpress.

The cancellation ceremony has been carried out by Minister of High technological industry Hakob Arshakyan, Foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, CoE Deputy Secretary General Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni and Chairman of the Board of HayPost CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian.

The central part of the stamp of the postcard depicts the front of the CoE headquarters building located in Strasbourg and the slogan of “OUR RIGHTS, OUR FREEDOMS, OUR EUROPE” in English.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan