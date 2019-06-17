Armenian PM congratulates Icelandic counterpart on National Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir on the Icelandic National Day, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The congratulatory letter runs as follows:

“I warmly congratulate you and the people of Iceland on the Icelandic National Day.

Armenia is ready to develop the dialogue with Iceland at all possible directions and take actions to implement initiatives of mutual interest.

I wish you good health, success, and welfare and further progress to the good people of Iceland”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan