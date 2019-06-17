Car crash in Russia’s Stavropol Krai leaves 4 Armenians injured

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Four Armenians are among the six injured passengers of a car crash in Russia’s Stavropol Krai, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia reported.

6 vehicles, including a Honda with Armenian license plates, collided around 08:00, June 17 in the Kochubeyevsky District.

The victims have been taken to the Nevinnomyssk Medical Center.

According to preliminary information the injured are in a moderate state.

