Car crash in Russia’s Stavropol Krai leaves 4 Armenians injured
YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Four Armenians are among the six injured passengers of a car crash in Russia’s Stavropol Krai, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia reported.
6 vehicles, including a Honda with Armenian license plates, collided around 08:00, June 17 in the Kochubeyevsky District.
The victims have been taken to the Nevinnomyssk Medical Center.
According to preliminary information the injured are in a moderate state.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
09:00, 05.29.2019
