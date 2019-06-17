Members of Pollera Pantalon Argentine business women’s initiative hosted at Armenian Presidential Palace

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Members of Pollera Pantalon Argentine business women’s initiative, who are in Armenia on a cognitive visit, have been hosted at the Presidential Palace, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Armen Sarkissian and spouse Nouneh Sarkissian welcomed the guests, expressing hope that during their short visit they will manage to visit many sites and learn a lot about Armenia.

President Sarkissian introduced the guests on Armenia’s history, the recent changes and developments in the country. Talking about all Armenians around the world, the President said Diaspora is Armenia’s strength because in the contemporary world man is the world’s greatest and most important value.

Thereafter, President’s spouse Nouneh Sarkissian continued the meeting talking about the role of a woman in the Armenian reality. She noted that quite often women have more developed management skills, however, sometimes they remain silent due to the humility given by the nature. “As a mother we are important because everything in the family is taking place around mother. Armenian women are talented, strong, however, quite often they keep this strength inside, meanwhile, this should be showed”, she said, highlighting also women’s balancing role.

She stated that women can have a great contribution to building bridges or strengthening them, adding that Armenia and Argentina have warm friendly relations, but this can be strengthened with new projects and cooperation programs.

The Argentine women, who are engaged in different entrepreneurship areas, introduced their activities and expressed wish to develop the cooperation with Armenia at various directions in the future.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan