Gunman kills 4 in Azerbaijani village market
14:01, 17 June, 2019
YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Four people have been killed and three others wounded as a gunman opened fire in the market of Boyuk Kasik, a village in northwestern Azerbaijan.
The shooting took place on June 17 at 08:00, according to the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.
A mother and her two sons are among those killed.
The gunman, Elnur Suleymanov from a nearby village, has surrendered to authorities, according to the report.
The suspect used an AK assault rifle.
A criminal case has been launched.
The motive of the attack wasn’t immediately clear.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
