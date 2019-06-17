Gunman kills 4 in Azerbaijani village market

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Four people have been killed and three others wounded as a gunman opened fire in the market of Boyuk Kasik, a village in northwestern Azerbaijan.

The shooting took place on June 17 at 08:00, according to the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.

A mother and her two sons are among those killed.

The gunman, Elnur Suleymanov from a nearby village, has surrendered to authorities, according to the report.

The suspect used an AK assault rifle.

A criminal case has been launched.

The motive of the attack wasn’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan