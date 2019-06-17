Lawmaker considers culture as Armenia’s only competitive brand

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Prosperous Armenia faction of Parliament Naira Zohrabyan says culture is the only competitive brand of Armenia.

“For years the simple belief that today Armenia has a competitive brand has not existed, culture is its only brand which can really become a serious economic factor which we do not understand yet”, she said during the parliamentary hearings on the possible legislative solutions in the cinematography field.

Touching upon the initiative to develop a law on movie industry the lawmaker stated that the issue of movie is complex in Armenia and it will be solved if there is a change in the political thinking that culture is a brand.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan