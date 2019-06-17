Armenian healthcare minister holds meeting with inventor of first magnetic resonance scanning machine

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan has held a meeting with physician and medical practitioner Raymond Damadian, the inventor of the first MR (Magnetic Resonance) Scanning Machine, the healthcare ministry said in a news release.

The Armenian-American scientist presented a number of new opportunities in medicine with the introduction of the vertical (stand-up) MRI machine, one of his inventions. Damadian said neurodegenerative diseases have become visible and diagnosable thanks to his invention.

The Professor pointed out examples of how patients with Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis have received more accurate diagnosis, which in turn made a more effective treatment possible in a shorter period of time.

“The power to revolutionize the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases is in the hands of the stand-up MRI machine,” Damadian emphasized.

Torosyan expressed gratitude to the Armenian-American scientist for the invention and significant medical achievements, and attached importance to the introduction of the stand-up MRI machine in medicine. The healthcare minister said he would be happy if this equipment will be used in Armenia also.

