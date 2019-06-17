Olympic champion Artur Alexanyan lights XII Pan-Armenian Games torch in Khor Virap monastery

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler, Olympic Champion Artur Aleksanyan has lit the XII Pan-Armenian Games flame from St. Gregory the Illuminator’s torch at Khor Virap, an Armenian monastery in Ararat Province where the patron saint of the country spent more than a decade imprisoned in a pit.

Three different flames are to be lit and taken to Stepanakert, Artsakh for the inauguration ceremony of the multi-sports event.

The first one has already been ignited and is traveling to its destination. The third and final one will be lit in the coming days in Tigranakert, Artsakh. On August 6, these three torches will be united during the grand opening ceremony, symbolizing the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora unity.

The XII Pan-Armenian Games will take place August 5-17.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan