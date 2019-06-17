Artak Poghosyan appointed Executive Officer of Business Armenia Foundation

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. After the organizational changes, Business Armenia Foundation continuous its activities without the participation of the Government and direct financing of the state budget, reports Armenpress.

The staff of the Foundation made an announcement:

“Business Armenia Foundation announces that after organizational changes, it continues its operations with the primary mission of promoting economic growth in the country. Foundation’s activities are aimed at promoting investment and export, as well as tourism development.

Having rich experience in business promotion, Foundation will provide financial, legal, marketing, analytical, tax and other business advice and support to investors, exporters and people in business in the tourism sector.

Foundation appreciates all investors and exporters, its foreign official representatives, non-governmental organizations and embassies for cooperation with the Foundation in promoting Armenia's economic development over the past years. Foundation calls for further cooperation for the sake of Armenia's attractiveness.”

Artak Poghosyan was appointed Executive Officer of the Foundation, who previously held the position of Financial and Legal Director at Business Armenia.

The business address and the contact details of the Foundation are the same.