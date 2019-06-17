Arnouville Mayor to appeal French court’s ruling on cancelling Friendship Declaration with Artsakh’s Shekher

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of the French city of Arnouville Pascal Doll announced his plan to appeal the French court’s decision to cancel the Declaration of Friendship signed between Arnouville and Shekher town of Artsakh, Armenpress reports citing France-Artsakh website.

“The French Constitution guarantees free governance to the local authorities and grants them numerous decentralized powers, including the right to carry out an international activity with the condition that this activity respects the international commitments of France. The declaration is a statement between the two peoples on establishing friendship in sports, culture, education and other areas. It in no way violates the powers of the executive leadership in the country’s foreign policy field”, the Mayor said.

“This is a persecution which I cannot explain, but its origin is obviously within the diplomatic circles”, the Mayor said. “In any case, it’s surprising that a simple statement on friendship is subject to cancellation, especially when it has been made by an MP of the local body, in a country which is considered to be the leader in terms of freedom of speech. I also want to state that such a political and judicial fanaticism operates only against Artsakh”, Pascal Doll said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan