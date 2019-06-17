Deputy Commander of Artsakh’s military retires
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Commander of Artsakh’s Defense Army Major General Vardan Balayan has retired.
The Artsakh Presidential Office said that President Bako Sahakyan has formalized the dismissal and the Major General has been relieved from duties.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
