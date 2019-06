Headlines of the week

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS presents the top events of the past week in a brief recap below:

PM Pashinyan receives Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk

Armenian soldier killed in Artsakh by Azerbaijani fire

House of Representatives of Netherlands adopts resolution condemning Turkish president labeling the victims of Armenian Genocide

Belarusian Orthodox Church leader visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Russia highly appreciates Armenia’s aspirations within its chairmanship in EAEU: Putin to visit Armenia

CoE greatly appreciates Armenian PM’s firm commitment to pursue judicial reform agenda: Jagland’s letter to Pashinyan

Guterres appoints Armenia’s Movses Abelian Under-Secretary-General for General Assembly

PM Pashinyan hands Armenian passport to former French lawmaker René Rouquet

Armenia Airways launches Yerevan-Tehran regular flights

Central Bank of Armenia keeps refinancing rate unchanged

Secretary of Security Council of Artsakh relieved from position

Armenia ranks 1st among EAEU member states in terms of economic growth and investments increase

Justice Minister reveals reason of resignation

Mayor wants city-ownership of mostly privately-owned Yerevan transport

Medieval grotto castle in northern Armenia restored

First Armenian Diaspora Opinion Survey results released

Armenia appoints ex-Mayor of Glendale High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs

Iranian Parliament ratifies EAEU free trade deal

Armenia defeats Greece 2:3 in Athens EURO 2020 qualifier