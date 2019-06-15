Defense Minister visits border military base

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has visited a military base of the Armenian Armed Forces today, spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook, without elaborating the location.

“At the combat position D. Tonoyan personally viewed the tactical situation, the adversary units, the engineering work done by our troops etc. At the end of the visit Davit Tonoyan issued relevant orders to the commanders,” Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

