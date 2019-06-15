Jailed ex-lawmaker Manvel Grigoryan taken to civilian hospital again

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Former lawmaker Manvel Grigoryan, currently jailed in pre-trial detention on charges of embezzlement and grand theft, has again been taken to a civilian hospital in Yerevan.

Director of the Nairi Medical Center Anatoly Gnuni told ARMENPRESS Grigoryan was taken to their hospital Friday afternoon based on the correctional facility’s notice.

“He is in a moderate severe state,” Gnuni said, adding that the ex-MP was taken to Nairi hospital for a checkup. He said the test results will enable to give a final conclusion on Grigoryan’s health.

