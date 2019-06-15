Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire 140 times in one week

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani armed forces breached the ceasefire at the Artsakh line of contact around 140 times June 9 – 15, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh reported.

The Azerbaijani military fired more than 1000 rounds using various caliber small arms.

On June 11th, Azerbaijan also fired five shells from HAN 17 type grenade launchers in the southern direction of the line of contact.

The Artsakh military said it took “adequate” steps to suppress the enemy fire.

