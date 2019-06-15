Armenia Airways launches Yerevan-Tehran regular flights

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia Airways has launched the Yerevan-Tehran roundtrip regular flights, with the maiden flight taking place today on June 15th.

The airline offers flights to the Iranian capital on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, but from June 24th the flights will be operated every day.

The flights will be operated with a BAE 146-300 aircraft.

