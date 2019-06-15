LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-06-19
LONDON, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 June:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.95% to $1771.00, copper price down by 0.04% to $5827.50, lead price down by 0.95% to $1876.50, nickel price down by 0.29% to $11955.00, tin price up by 0.13% to $19400.00, zinc price down by 1.18% to $2462.50, molybdenum price stood at $27293.00, cobalt price stood at $28000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
