Armenian President congratulates China’s Xi Jinping on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has offered birthday greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping on June 15.

The President told Xi that Armenia highly values the consistent development and expansion of cooperation with China in various sectors, Sarkissian’s Office said in a news release.

“I am sure that the traditional friendly Armenian-Chinese relations will continue strengthening and deepening in the future too, for the benefit of our countries and peoples,” President Sarkissian said and wished good luck and all the best to his Chinese counterpart.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan