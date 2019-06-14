Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-06-19
YEREVAN, 14 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.14 drams to 478.40 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.21 drams to 539.06 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.43 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.18 drams to 605.13 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price up by 48.61 drams to 20547.37 drams. Silver price up by 0.01 drams to 227.56 drams. Platinum price down by 49.80 drams to 12443.16 drams.
