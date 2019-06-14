Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 June

President Sarkissian meets state and political figure Paruyr Hayrikyan


YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with state and political figure Paruyr Hayrikyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The sides exchanged views on issues relating to the development of the state and society.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration