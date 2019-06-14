Another member of Supreme Judicial Council resigns

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Supreme Judicial Council Member Sergey Meghryan has resigned, he said in a statement.

Supreme Judicial Council President Gagik Harutyunyan resigned on May 24.

Soon afterwards, other members of the Council Gevorg Danielyan and Armen Khachatryan also announced their resignation.

