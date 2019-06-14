Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 June

Another member of Supreme Judicial Council resigns


YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Supreme Judicial Council Member Sergey Meghryan has resigned, he said in a statement.

Supreme Judicial Council President Gagik Harutyunyan resigned on May 24. 

Soon afterwards, other members of the Council Gevorg Danielyan and Armen Khachatryan also announced their resignation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration