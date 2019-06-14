Armenia’s economy minister, ADB representatives discuss cooperation framework

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economy Tigran Khachatryan received Shane Rosenthal, Asian Development Bank’s Country Director for Armenia, the government told Armenpress, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting minister Khachatryan touched upon the legislative initiative on state-private partnership adopted recently by the Armenian Parliament. The minister highlighted the importance of ADB support to the development of the legislative package and stated that the adoption of the law at the first reading is only the beginning of an active work. The sides exchanged views on the development of adoption of respective sub-legislative acts.

The meeting also covered issues relating to the management framework of public investments, as well as the public finance management strategy.

As a new direction for cooperation the sides outlined the possibilities to implement programs in agriculture sector.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan