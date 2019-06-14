Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 June

Deputy PM Grigoryan attends reception hosted on the occasion of Russia Day


YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan on June 12 attended a reception hosted by the Russian Embassy on the occasion of the Russia Day, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Deputy PM Grigoryan congratulated Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin, the Embassy staff and in the person of them the Russian people on the state holiday.

The event was also attended by a number of officials, MPs, representatives of ministries, public figures and etc.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




