Armenian minister, Mexican Ambassador discuss economic cooperation opportunities

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economy Tigran Khachatryan received Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Norma Bertha Pensado Moreno, the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.

The minister welcomed the Ambassador and stated that this meeting is a good opportunity to discuss the future cooperation framework.

“We are interested in deepening the cooperation with Armenia in the economic sector because there is a great potential which can be used, therefore I was highly interested in meeting with you”, the Ambassador said. She added that it is necessary to combine the strong sides of the two countries and find mutually beneficial cooperation directions. Mrs. Ambassador noted that they are interested in the opportunities conditioned by Armenia’s membership to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The sides agreed that the geographical distance is one of the obstacles for the economic cooperation between the two countries and highlighted the importance of partnership in IT sector, stating that it can open new opportunities for establishing closer economic ties.

The economy minister and the Mexican Ambassador also touched upon the tourism sector as a prospective area for cooperation.

The Ambassador informed that the Honorary Consul of Mexico will carry out activities in Armenia targeting the circle of economic cooperation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan