Court of Appeals resumes Kocharyan hearing
YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan court of appeals is resuming the hearing of the prosecution’s complaints on ex-President Robert Kocharyan’s release on bail and the trial’s suspension.
The March 1 trial was suspended by another judge and sent to the Constitutional Court for validation earlier.
A group of both supporters and protesters of Kocharyan are again outside the courthouse.
The hearing was adjourned on June 12 because Kocharyan filed a motion requesting the recusal of the presiding judge.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
