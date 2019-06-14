Court of Appeals resumes Kocharyan hearing

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan court of appeals is resuming the hearing of the prosecution’s complaints on ex-President Robert Kocharyan’s release on bail and the trial’s suspension.

The March 1 trial was suspended by another judge and sent to the Constitutional Court for validation earlier.

A group of both supporters and protesters of Kocharyan are again outside the courthouse.

The hearing was adjourned on June 12 because Kocharyan filed a motion requesting the recusal of the presiding judge.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan