Armenian minister, Tajik Ambassador discuss cooperation opportunities

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Minister of High technological industry Hakob Arshakyan received Ambassador of Tajikistan to Armenia Imomuddin Mirzoevich Sattorov, the ministry told Armenpress.

At the meeting the Armenian minister introduced the priorities of the government’s activities formed based on the recent revolution, highlighting the programs in the technological sector as a priority direction for the economic development.

He also introduced details over the activity framework and directions of the new ministry.

The Ambassador of Tajikistan said there is a huge partnership potential between the two countries and a desire to use it in a targeted manner. He noted that the Tajik side is interested in technological developments in Armenia and wants to get acquainted with the experience of the Armenian specialists, ongoing programs and take steps towards creating mutual partnership.

Minister Arshakyan presented the best Armenian achievements in the technological field to the Ambassador, and the state policy directed for developing and expanding these achievements.

The meeting also touched upon the industrial projects, in particular the Engineering City, as well as the action on using the technologies in the military industry and the digitization of the economy.

An agreement was reached to organize a meeting in the future with the participation of the specialists of the field to introduce in more details the Armenian experience in this area and explore the partnership directions and opportunities.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan