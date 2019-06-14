Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 June

Yerevan Mayor pays tribute to memory of Artsakh liberation war victims in Stepanakert


YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan, who is in Artsakh on an official visit, visited the Stepanakert Memorial, the Yerevan City Hall told Armenpress.

He was accompanied by Mayor of Stepanakert Suren Grigoryan.

The delegation of Yerevan paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War and the Artsakh liberation war.

The Yerevan Mayor laid flowers at the tombs of the Artsakh war heroes.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




