White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to quit


YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will resign at the end of June, US President Donald Trump said on twitter.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas. She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done”, Trump tweeted.

Sanders assumed office in July 2017, replacing Sean Spicer.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




