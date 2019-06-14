Minor earthquake detected in Armenia’s northeast

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 2,5 earthquake has been detected 10km south-west of the Armenian spa town of Dilijan in the country’s northeast at 03:29 local time June 14th.

According to preliminary information by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the quake was felt in Hrazdan, a town in Kotayk province.

There were no reports on damages or injuries.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan