LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-06-19
LONDON, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 June:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.11% to $1788.00, copper price down by 0.31% to $5830.00, lead price up by 0.58% to $1894.50, nickel price up by 0.97% to $11990.00, tin price up by 1.44% to $19375.00, zinc price down by 0.82% to $2492.00, molybdenum price up by 0.40% to $27293.00, cobalt price stood at $28000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
