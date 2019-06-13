Armenian soldier killed in Artsakh by Azerbaijani fire

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Serviceman Artyom Khachatryan born in 1999 was killed by Azerbaijani fire on June 13 at about 17:05 in the military positions of the Defense Army of Artsakh located in the northern direction of the contact line, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh.

Investigation is underway.

The defense ministry of Artsakh shares the grief of the loss and extends condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the soldier.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan