Artsakh’s President receives Mayor of Yerevan, cooperation between cities discussed

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the delegation of the Yerevan city administration at the head of Mayor Hayk Marutyan on June 13.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the President of Artsakh, issues on the cooperation between Yerevan, the Artsakh Republic capital regions were on the meeting agenda.

The Head of the State noted that Yerevan municipality had been instrumental in putting into life diverse programs in Artsakh and stressed the importance and imperative of maintaining the high level of cooperation.

Stepanakert Mayor Souren Grigoryan, Artsakh Republic minister of culture and youth affairs Lernik Hovhannisyan and other officials were present at the meeting.