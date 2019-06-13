Russian Ambassador to Armenia visits Robert Kocharyan, no other details of the meeting available
YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin has visited 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, Head of Kocharyan’s Office Victor Soghomonyan told ARMENNPRESS.
To the question what was the reason for the meeting and what was discussed during the meeting, Soghomonyan answered that he can provide no more information in addition to confirming the meeting.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
