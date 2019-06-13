Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-06-19

YEREVAN, 13 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.48 drams to 478.54 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.41 drams to 540.27 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.40 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.96 drams to 606.31 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 103.42 drams to 20498.76 drams. Silver price вup by 1.23 drams to 227.55 drams. Platinum price вup by 33.67 drams to 12492.96 drams.