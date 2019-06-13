President of Artsakh receives Baroness Caroline Cox

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on June 13 received Baroness Caroline Cox and her delegation, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, Artsakh’s domestic and foreign policy and regional processes were discussed.

President Bako Sahakyan highly appreciated Caroline Cox’s support to Artsakh, considering it as an exemplary manifestation of unselfish humanism and sincere friendship.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan