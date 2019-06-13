Another member of Supreme Judicial Council resigns

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Supreme Judicial Council Member Armen Khachatryan has stepped down in the latest of series of resignations at the judicial watchdog.

Khachatryan said he requested his resignation to be effective from June 14. He said he will not personally participate at the Council’s discussion of his resignation.

“I am also informing that as a judge I will continue supporting within the circle of my opportunities the process of judicial reforms in this most important period of time for our country,” Khachatryan said in his resignation letter, according to the Supreme Judicial Council.

Supreme Judicial Council President Gagik Harutyunyan resigned on May 24. Soon afterwards, Gevorg Danielyan, a member of the council who was named acting president, also resigned.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan