2nd session of Armenia-EU Partnership Council begins in Brussels

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. The 2nd session of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council has kicked off in Brussels, Belgium, on June 12, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

“The 2nd session of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council begins chaired by Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini”, the Armenian MFA spokesperson said.

Armenia’s delegation led by Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan arrived in Brussels on a working visit to take part in the 2nd session of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council. Based on the Council session results the Armenian FM and EU’s Mogherini will hold a joint press conference.

