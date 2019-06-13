Medieval grotto castle in northern Armenia restored

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. A medieval hill castle in northern Armenia has been restored and opened for the public as a cultural and leisure destination.

The Government of Armenia posted photos online of the X-XIII century Zarni-Parni medieval grotto castle complex near the village of Haghpat in the Province of Lori. It said the renovation was sponsored by a private citizen from Alaverdi, Ruben Mesrobyan.

Now, tourists can visit the castle to see its vineyards, a wine house, a museum and more.

