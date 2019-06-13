Armenian FM, EU’s Federica Mogherini hold meeting in Brussels

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a meeting with EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook that the meeting took place in Brussels ahead of the 2nd EU-Armenia Partnership Council meeting.

