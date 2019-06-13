Armenian Speaker of Parliament meets with Swedish counterpart

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan on June 12 visited the Parliament (Riksdag) of Sweden, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The delegation attended Riksdag’s plenary session during which the Swedish lawmakers welcomed the Armenian Speaker of Parliament and his delegation members.

During a luncheon with Deputy Speaker of the Swedish Parliament Lotta Johnsson Fornarve the ongoing reforms in Armenia in judiciary, human rights and democratization have been discussed. The Deputy Speaker warmly remembered her visit to Armenia in March and expressed readiness to support to further strengthen the Armenian-Swedish parliamentary ties. The luncheon was attended by the Armenia-Sweden parliamentary friendship group members.

On the same day Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan met with Speaker of Riksdag Andreas Norlén. The meeting was attended by the heads of all political factions of the Swedish parliament.

Ararat Mirzoyan and delegation members answered the questions of the Swedish partners relating to the recent revolution in Armenia, the ongoing domestic political and foreign policy developments and the reforms in the judiciary.

Speaker Mirzoyan reaffirmed his invitation to Andreas Norlén, deputy Speakers and heads of all political factions to visit Armenia which will enable to further deepen the Armenian-Swedish parliamentary partnership.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan