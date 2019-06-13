Cabinet salutes Justice Minister Zeynalyan after resignation

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Artak Zeynalyan’s potential will be involved in the state governance and future development process, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the June 13th Cabinet meeting a day after the Justice Minister’s resignation was approved.

Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan resigned on June 7. The resignation was approved and formalized on June 12.

“Today is our first Cabinet meeting that we are holding without the already former Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan. I would like to thank Mr. Zeynalyan for the joint work and wish him good luck. I am sure that Artak Zeynalyan’s potential will be involved in the state governance and further development and building of the state,” Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet then gave a round of applause for Zeynalyan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan