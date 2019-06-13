Opposition leader Gagik Tsarukyan fails to appear for questioning at Investigative Committee

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader, MP Gagik Tsarukyan has failed to appear for questioning at the Investigative Committee on June 11. Tsarukyan was summoned by authorities for questioning regarding an arson investigation that took place days earlier on the eve of local elections in Abovyan, the lawmaker’s hometown.

Investigative Committee spokesperson Naira Harutyunyan told ARMENPRESS Tsarukyan personally received the subpoena on June 11.

“He hasn’t provided the reasons for not appearing for yesterday’s questioning,” Harutyunyan said.

On June 8, a vehicle belonging to a campaigning staffer of mayoral candidate Grigor Gulyan from the ruling Civil Contract party, was allegedly set on fire. The door to the apartment of the staffer, Vahan Saribekyan, was also allegedly set on fire. Gulyan eventually lost the race to incumbent Mayor Vahagn Gevorgyan, a pro-Tsarukyan politician.

Authorities are yet to identify suspects in the ongoing investigation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan