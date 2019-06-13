CoE greatly appreciates Armenian PM’s firm commitment to pursue judicial reform agenda: Jagland’s letter to Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland has sent a letter to Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, stating that the CoE highly appreciates the Armenian PM’s commitment to be consistent with the agenda of judicial reforms.

Armenpress presents the text of the letter:

“Dear Prime Minister,

I should like to thank you and your Government for the warm welcome received by the Council of Europe delegation who visited Armenia on 30 and 31 May and for the very construction discussions you had with them.

The Council of Europe greatly appreciates your firm commitment to pursue the judicial reform agenda. We also share your assessment of the need to increase efforts against corruption and to reform and rebuild trust in the judiciary in line with the Armenian Constitution and Armenia’s international commitments.

A comprehensive and far-reaching judicial reform strategy, implemented with speed and determination, would appropriately address your Government’s legitimate aims. This strategy could be based on three key pillars: enhanced efforts against corruption, improved independence and efficiency of the judicial system, and adequate redress of human rights violations. It could be guided by the findings of the relevant Council of Europe institutions and monitoring mechanism and in particular by the European Court of Human Rights, the Venice Commission and the GRECO. Such a strategy would ensure the credibility and predictability of the reform and continuous international support.

The Council of Europe is ready to participate actively in these reform efforts within the framework of the Action Plan which will be launched in Yerevan in a few days, with the participation of the Deputy Secretary General.

We look forward to our continued cooperation”.