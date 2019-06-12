Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-06-19

YEREVAN, 12 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 june, USD exchange rate down by 0.34 drams to 479.02 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 542.68 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 7.40 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.00 drams to 610.27 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 80.75 drams to 20395.34 drams. Silver price down by 0.93 drams to 226.32 drams. Platinum price вup by 83.63 drams to 12459.29 drams.