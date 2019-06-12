Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan dies aged 61

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, state and political figure, experienced diplomat Garnik Badalyan has died at the age of 61, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Facebook.

“With a deep sorrow we inform that on June 12, 2019, state and political figure of Armenia, experienced diplomat, Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Garnik Badalyan, who had an invaluable contribution to the establishment of Armenia’s diplomacy and foreign policy thanks to his long-term political activity and experience, has died at the age of 61.

His memory will remain alive in our memory.

We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Badalyan’s family and all those who mourn his loss”, the MFA said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan