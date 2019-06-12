Armenian President visits Russian Embassy to congratulate on Russia Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and spouse Nouneh Sarkissian on June 12 visited the Russian Embassy in Yerevan on the occasion of the Russia Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

On the occasion of the Russian state holiday, President Sarkissian congratulated Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin, the Embassy staff and in the person of them the good people of Russia.

Armen Sarkissian highly valued the Armenian-Russian strategic and allied relations and expressed confidence that the mutual partnership between the two countries that is based on historical ties will further develop and expand.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan