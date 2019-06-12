Artsakh issues strong warning to Azerbaijan amid fake news, ceasefire breaches

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh is denying Azerbaijani media reports alleging that Artsakh’s military is violating the ceasefire regime and in addition to using small arms has employed 60mm mortars.

In a statement issued on June 12, Artsakh’s military said it is Azerbaijan that is breaching the ceasefire, and that it has evidence to substantiate the statement.

“Not only does the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh deny the reports, but it also informs that during June 11 and overnight June 12 it was the Azerbaijani side that employed in a number of directions of the Line of Contact various caliber long range and sniper weapons, as well as HAN 17 grenade launchers (5 shells). We can substantiate this with video recordings if necessary,” the Artsakh military said in the statement.

“In addition, a growth in training flights of Azerbaijani UAVs and air force is observed along the entire length of the Line of Contact, which often breach the defined airspace.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh is stating that the Azerbaijani air force’s flights are under the strong surveillance of the Defense Army’s air defense measures, and the military positions are in full control of the tactical-strategic situation in the frontline.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh is calling upon the Azerbaijani side to refrain from provocative actions of artificially escalating the situation and to unconditionally implement the agreement on adhering to the ceasefire that was reached at the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. Otherwise the entire responsibility of escalating the situation and subsequent consequences falls on official Baku,” the Artsakh’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan