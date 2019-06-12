Kocharyan hearing proceeds amid rival demonstrations outside Yerevan courthouse

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. A Court of Appeals in Yerevan began a hearing today of the General Prosecution’s complaints against ex-President Robert Kocharyan’s release from custody, as well as another decision by another court to suspend the proceedings and forward it to the Constitutional Court for validation.

Judge Armen Danielyan is presiding over the hearing.

Kocharyan is personally in the courtroom.

Rival demonstrations numbering around 100 people are underway outside the court building. The supporters of the ex-president and demonstrators protesting his release are insulting each other as police are trying to prevent possible clashes.

Kocharyan, along with several other former officials, is charged with “overthrowing Constitutional Order” during the 2008 March protests in Yerevan when 8 protesters and 2 security officers died. The former President is accused of unlawfully ordering the military to intervene. He is also charged with bribery.

He vehemently denies wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan